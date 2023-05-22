Jacob Harrison and Tony Naimo fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.
Little separated the players throughout the match, with Harrison winning a see-sawing contest 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10.
Monday's competition had a close match between Brodie Lashbrook and Alayna Croucamp that featured the longest game of the competition with Lashbrook taking the crucial third game 24-22 and sealing victory by claiming the deciding fifth game 12-10.
In matches decided in four games, Miranda Tait defeated Katie McAliece, Trinity Taylor beat Cadell Thompson and Naomi Rawle overcame Isabel Thompson.
In other games, victories were recorded by Kathryn Bechaz, Hayden Farrugia, Nicole Onwuekwe, Zac Fairweather and Charmaine Lee.
On Wednesday Cooper Boardman edged out Brad Woolner in a tight, five-game match.
Both players are very quick around the court and this resulted in long rallies before Boardman triumphed 11-6, 11-6, 11-13, 11-13, 11-7.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Will Gray-Mills had a 3-2 win against Paul Payne, Maanu Alexander defeated Jack Miller 3-1 and Callum Sheldrick also won 3-1 over Bear Wynn.
Winners in other matches were Simone Bruno, Cadell Thompson, Trev Whitby and Chris Newman.
Will Gray Mills was back on the court in another five game contest in Thursday's competition, but on this occasion he lost to Brent Lister. Naomi Rawle finished well to outlast Marnie Cunningham and seal a 3-2 victory.
Ryan downed Maanu Alexander 3-1 and Will Nardi also won in four over Finley Sales.
Comfortable wins were recorded by Hayden Farrugia, Jackson Goman, Sean Ryan, Paul Payne and Alec Tait.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.