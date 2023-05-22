The Irrigator

Jacob Harrison and Tony Naimo play the match-of-the-week in Leeton squash competition

By The Irrigator
May 22 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Farrugia lines up a backhand shot in his match against Jackson Bullivant. Picture supplied
Hayden Farrugia lines up a backhand shot in his match against Jackson Bullivant. Picture supplied

Jacob Harrison and Tony Naimo fought out the match-of-the-week in the Leeton Soldiers Club squash competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.