LEETON United had to settle for draw in what coach Ethan Murphy said was a lacklustre performance on Sunday afternoon.
United shared the points with South Wagga thanks to the 1-all score-line on Sunday afternoon.
Murphy said the team as a whole was disappointed by the result.
"Everyone said after the game it felt like a loss," he said.
"To me, that's actually a good thing they were feeling that way because it shows they know we can be better. We definitely expect more from ourselves.
"The boys were really disappointed after. We were a bit flat. A lot of small things we weren't doing that we should have been."
Both goals were scored late in the second half, with South Wagga finding the net off the back of a free kick with around 15 minutes left in the game.
Five minutes before the final siren sounded, Leeton United got on the board to level the score through a penalty goal to Adam Raso.
"It took them to score for us to actually wake up a bit and play some good football," Murphy said.
"We spoke about that after the game about how we need to be in that gear from the first minute instead of waiting for something to happen and then wake up.
"You do have those games unfortunately, but the fact we were disappointed is a good sign.
"If we were happy with it, that would be worse because that means complacency."
Leeton United will now work to get back on the winner's list as they prepare for an away game against Lake Albert on Sunday.
