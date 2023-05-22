The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council will vote on Wednesday, May 24 on the fees for councillors, mayor

By Talia Pattison
May 22 2023 - 4:00pm
What will councillors and the mayor be paid for the 2023-24 financial year? A decision is set to be made on Wednesday, May 24.
LEETON shire's councillors are set to receive a larger increase than normal to the pay they are paid for their role.

