The Irrigator

Mark Morgan and Rob Graham ready to contest Leeton Soldiers Club's minor singles championship

By Wrong Bias
May 23 2023 - 11:00am
Mark Morgan winning his way into Saturdays minor singles championship final. Picture supplied
Mark Morgan winning his way into Saturdays minor singles championship final. Picture supplied

Twenty-four bowlers experienced a day of chilly winter temperatures interchanging with glorious sunshine in last week's Soldiers Club social bowls day.

