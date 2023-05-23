Twenty-four bowlers experienced a day of chilly winter temperatures interchanging with glorious sunshine in last week's Soldiers Club social bowls day.
Rink one, the TV rink, was by far the game of the day with a nail biting last end two shot, 19-17, victory to Dennis Dean, Alan Breed and Larry Harrison over their star-studded opponents Greg Caffery, David Noad and Bruce Dale.
Down seven shots after just six ends, Breed took things into his own hands and allowed Dale's outfit just two winning ends in the next 14.
Rink two had Rattles Retallick wave the white flag after just 18 ends in his battle with club president Len Eason.
Winning just five ends and, with the score at 17-10, enough was enough for the dispirited Retallick.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On rink three Bill Creber's experience proved decisive against newcomer Gary Piltz after his side recorded a one sided 21-8 victory.
Creber's outfit were untroubled winning 13 of the 18 ends played.
The final game of the day on rink four had the late arrival of skipper Bill Mitchell prove of little consequence after he guided his side to a resounding 20-11 win over Ken O'Connell, Pat Hart and Tony Wood.
No resting touchers or wrong biases were recorded.
The club's minor singles championship will be decided on Saturday after Mark Morgan last weekend earned the right to challenge Rob Graham for the title with a convincing 18-shot victory over Pat Hart.
Nominations for the club's pairs championship are now being taken.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.