LEETON-WHITTON A grade coach Libby Gillespie feels the weekend's scoreline didn't accurately reflect how the Crows performed.
Leeton-Whitton were defeated 53-25 by the Wagga Tigers in their round six clash, but the Crows did match it with their opponent for many parts of the game.
"The girls really made them (Wagga) work all game," Gillespie said.
"The first two quarters we were pretty much keeping up with them. I think we were only down by a couple of goals.
"In the third quarter we actually outscored them, but they had already built a bit of a lead by then, so it was a bit hard for us to come back.
"So I thought we did well. The girls played nicely as a team, they gelled, connected the three thirds, which was what we were looking to achieve in this game."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Madeline Irvin and Tiah Gillespie were among the best for the A grade side on Saturday.
Leeton-Whitton will have the weekend away from the court thanks to the club bye on Saturday, but the hard work will continue in the lead up to their round eight fixture against MCUE.
"The focus now for us to really focus on capitalising on our turnovers and ensuring we convert every centre as too," Gillespie said.
"That's mostly where we seem to be losing most of our opportunities at the moment."
A reserve: Wagga Tigers 71 d Leeton-Whitton 34
B grade: Wagga Tigers 53 d Leeton-Whitton 42
C grade: Wagga Tigers 46 d Leeton-Whitton 22
Under 17s: Wagga Tigers 43 d Leeton-Whitton 27
