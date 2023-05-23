The Leeton Greens have moved up to fourth on the League Tag ladder after picking up their second win of the season against the Hay Magpies.
The Magpies were able to strike first before a try to Isabella Burnett started a run for the Leeton side that was able to get their side into a comfortable position.
Four straight tries helped Leeton get out to a 20-4 lead with eight minutes to go in the first half.
Hay struck back, but right on the halftime siren, debutant Taylah Axtill crossed to see the Greens leading 24-8.
Two tries to none after the break was enough for the Greens to wrap up a 36-8 win.
Meanwhile, Yanco-Wamoon were within striking distance of their first win, but DPC was able to come away with a 26-12 win.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
