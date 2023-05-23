A SPECIAL day playing a sport loved by late Leeton school teacher Stephanie Scott continues to ensure her memory and spirit live on each year.
Students from Leeton High School, St Francis College, Yanco Agricultural High School and Hillston Central recently took part in the Stephanie Scott Memorial Soccer Gala Day.
Held at the Leeton town ovals in excellent conditions on Thursday, May 11, the students took to the field for the day named in Stephanie's honour, playing with both determination and humility.
Up-for-grabs was the Bill Turner Cup and Trophy.
Martin Maley, a former colleague of Stephanie's, conducted the opening ceremony to honour her memory and encourage the students to interact with others they didn't know and play in the spirit of friendship, which was Stephanie's ethos.
Apart from having coached the Bill Turner Trophy (girls) teams for Leeton High and playing for Leeton United, Stephanie had also started a women's team for Tolland Football Club while studying at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
"After a most enjoyable day's sporting endeavour, with fun and friendship being the theme, organised by Leeton High's Walter Tregea, St Francis won both Stephanie Scott Shields," co-ordinator David Dunn said.
Best and fairest players on the day, judged by the referees, was Charlotte Star of St Francis College and Maddi Eade from Yanco Agricultural High in the trophy division.
For the boys, the honour went to Salvatore Alampi from St Francis College and Dean De Valentin from Leeton High.
The day was well attended by not just students and staff, but also parents and supporters, which added to the day's atmosphere.
Stephanie was well-known for her love of the game of soccer, with the day being dedicated to her memory for many years now since she was tragically killed in April, 2015.
While the day is all about competing for the trophy and the cup, it is also about remembering Stephanie, her love of the game and ensuring sportsmanship is the true winner each time players take to the field.
In the years to come, the gala day will be a way to teach students coming through about who Stephanie was as a person to ensure everyone continues to share in her passion of the game while playing in her name.
Touches of yellow, Stephanie's favourite colour, were also a theme of the day.
Organisers thanked everyone involved for their participation in the competition and for ensuring the event was again a success.
The gala day will again be held in 2024.
