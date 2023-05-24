Comprehensive flood review call for MIA, wider NSW

Many are calling for a comprehensive flood review following the 2022 floods, from NSW Farmers to local residents who were most impacted.
NSW Farmers is pushing for a comprehensive review of the flooding that cost $5 billion in damages to homes, businesses and infrastructure between March 2021 and December 2022 on the grounds that existing infrastructure may have contributed to the problem rather than solving it.
"We're concerned that floodwater went places it hadn't previously gone, and a lot of my members are saying they think public and private 'flood works' may be a contributing factor," NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said.
"Levees, roadways or other structures built on the landscape alter the speed, depth and movement of floodwater, and we're concerned that this is why we saw unexpected flooding that presented a real threat to lives."
Sally Jones, who spent time trapped in her home last year due to floodwaters, echoed the concerns.
"There are works within the MIA and they're just dumping the problem onto downstream landholders," she said.
"It is critical that such a comprehensive review be done for the Mirrool Creek, especially above the East Mirrool Regulator," she said.
She emphasised the importance of reviewing the floods and infrastructure upstream of Mirrool Creek.
Mr Martin said that concerns of growers were still impacting productivity across NSW.
"Some of our members have serious doubts about whether buildings and paddocks that were thought to be safe might be inundated again, and they're wondering whether they should rebuild a shed or repair a roadway if it might simply be destroyed again," he said.
