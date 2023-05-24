The Irrigator

Helen Dalton has called the NSW government's plan to ban external poker machine signage an 'incredibly small step'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has reacted to the latest news on poker machines.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton has reacted to the latest news on poker machines.

Member for Murray Helen Dalton calls for gambling reform have been re-energised following the NSW government's ban on poker machine signage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.