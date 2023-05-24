Member for Murray Helen Dalton calls for gambling reform have been re-energised following the NSW government's ban on poker machine signage.
Mrs Dalton said that while it was a 'tiny' step forward, it didn't go far enough to meaningfully address the rate of gambling addiction in NSW.
The NSW government recently made the announcement that poker machine signage outside pubs and clubs would have to come down by September 1, with some leeway given if unable to do so for any reason.
Mrs Dalton has been pushing for a cashless gaming card to be rolled out across NSW and said she would remain committed to that solution.
"I think the Minns government proposed ban on signage is an incredibly small step, we need to take a big quantum leap with poker machines and the problem of addiction. I still think the cashless gaming card must be introduced immediately," she said.
Mrs Dalton is also pushing to limit gambling advertising, particularly advertising for online gambling services.
"We need to reduce [machine numbers] and look at gambling addiction, the ban of advertising and that includes online gambling. A complete ban on that - I know it's a federal government issue but there's nothing stopping the state government putting pressure on the federal government." she said.
"Gambling needs to be viewed as tobacco and alcohol - I don't see too much difference, they are all highly addictive."
She acknowledged that it was a big job, with 91,000 poker machines in NSW and $185 million being lost to them in the Murray alone - but promised to keep pursuing it.
"I will be working with the independent member for Sydney Alex Greenwich to put more pressure so they don't waver from poker machine reforms. I'll certainly be pushing that issue until such time as I think that we've got it under control."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
