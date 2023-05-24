LEETON'S young soccer players have been starting to find their feet and skills as matches finished up in week four.
A grade MiniRoos
West Syd Wanderers 4 (Lachlan Mallamace 3, Kyle Looby) d Perth Glory 3 (Reeve Hutchison 2, Chloe Mallamace).
Players of the match: Lachlan Mallamace (WSW) and Chloe Mallamace (Per).
Melbourne Victory 5 (Piper De Valentin 2, Fletcher Barton 2, Will Barton-Roden) d Sydney FC 1 (Zara Munro).
Players of the match: Will Barton-Roden (Melb) and Naisha Chand (Syd).
Brisbane Roar 3 (Ava Weymouth 3) d Adelaide Utd 1 (Aaron Cloete).
Players of the Mmatch: Ella Matthews (Adel) and Ava Weymouth (Bris).
Under 6s/7s
Sydney FC 3 (Van Gregurke 3) drew with Adelaide Utd 3 (Bodhi Auddino, Layton Gilbert, own goal).
Players of the match: Mia Campbell (Syd) and Claire McIntyre (Adel).
WS Wanderers 4 (Ruben Patelesio 2, Alex Tabain, Jayvin Singh Brar) d Perth Glory 0.
Players of the match: Isabel Mallamace (Per) and Jayvin Singh Brar (WSW).
Melbourne Victory 6 (Nash Thompson 4, Danny Franco 2) d Brisbane Roar 1 (Brady Woods).
Players of the match: Zac Mandaglio (Bris) and Danny Franco (Melb).
Green 9 (Nehemiah Charles 8, Connor Brown) d Yellow 0.
Players of the match: Nehemiah Charles (Gre) and Connor Iannelli (Yell).
Under 8s/9s
Sydney FC 3 (Will Watson, Danny Vitelli, Caleb ApAthurwyn d Melbourne Victory 0.
Players of the match: Danny Vitelli (Syd) and Declan Auddino (Melb).
Brisbane Roar 4 (Reece Munro 2, Patrick Reid, Gurtaj Singh) d Adelaide Utd 2 (Travis Robertson, Henley Andreazza).
Players of the match: Zahli Wall (Bris) and Travis Robertson (Adel).
WS Wanderers 7 (Hudson Lashbrook 5, Mason Harmer, Charlie Pfeiffer) d Perth Glory 1 (Bryton Tuckett).
Players of the match: Scarlett Brown (WSW) and Sophie Pettit (Per).
