LEETON United are hoping to turn the intensity up this weekend when they take on third-placed Lake Albert.
United will make the trek to Wagga on Sunday for their second away match of the season, with the hope being they can bring home another victory after recording a win last time they were away a fortnight ago against Wagga United.
After a draw last weekend with South Wagga, Leeton were left feeling frustrated.
This weekend the game plan will be to turn that frustration into a winning formula, but Lake Albert will provide an enormous challenge.
While Leeton United has registered two losses, two wins and one draw this season, Lake Albert have notched two wins and two draws - only suffering their first defeat last weekend to the top-placed Tolland Wolves.
Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy says his side plans to dial up the intensity in order to not only win, but lift for the coming weeks and games ahead.
"We're expecting Lake Albert to be tough, they will definitely be wanting to bounce back after their first loss last weekend," Murphy said.
"They will want to right that, but we also want to get going again after our draw last weekend.
"We weren't happy with it.
"The good thing is at training on Tuesday night, the boys really lifted their intensity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Coming up against Lake Albert will be tough, but we're hoping we can come away with the points."
The coach feels Leeton had been becoming too relaxed and slightly complacent during matches, which was something he hoped was being rectified.
"That's something the players have acknowledged as well, a few of the boys have been getting a bit frustrated with themselves and how they are going, but they are putting the work in, so that's good to see," Murphy said.
"They want to fix little mistakes we are doing."
Just like Leeton United mixed results so far this season, so too has been their first grade line up each week.
The team is yet to settle on its strongest 11 thanks to injuries and unavailability within the squad and this weekend will likely be the same.
Both the first and second grade side's leaders will sit down and work out players for the two teams ahead of Sunday's match up.
Murphy expects a couple of inclusions to come in, but wasn't too sure on how the team would look heading into the game.
"It will be a mix of players again, but I think we are getting there and I know everyone is looking forward to the challenge this weekend," he said.
