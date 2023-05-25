The current Lions year will soon be closing and a new executive will take over the leadership of the clubs for the next 12 months.
The Lions Club of Leeton will be holding their changeover and induction of the new board on Monday, June 19 at the Hydro Hotel starting at 7pm.
At recently held elections, Lion Greg Deeves will be taking over the role as president assisted by Roy Pepper and Marie Jackson as first and second vice-presidents.
The incoming secretary is Ken Chaw and the treasurer will be in the hands of Sheree Collins.
During the month of May, the Lions Club of Leeton has been selling tickets in a trailer load of fire wood.
These tickets are available from Lions at Woolworths Supermarket on Saturday and Sundays.
Tickets will be drawn at the end of the month and the winner will be announced.
At the recent Lions Convention held at the Gold Coast, the emergency medical information book project was accepted as a category "B" project to be reviewed in June 2026.
Delegates were told at the convention that the committee managing the project celebrated the distribution of 1.5 million books.
This excellent result has been achieved through the joint efforts of Lions and Rotary Club within Australia.
In attempt to keep costs down it has been decided that the book covers Australia wide to have green as the predominant colour with the name Emergency Medical Information Book in red and in a single line.
These books are available for a gold coin donation from Leeton Discount Chemist, Leeton Amcal Pharmacy, Leeton Petstock (formerly Broso Farmland), Leeton Beyond Bank and Leeton Steel.
These books are an excellent way of recording your medical information and can be found extremely beneficial if you have to be transported to hospital.
