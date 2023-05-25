A FULL 80 minutes of play is what stands between Yanco-Wamoon and their second victory of the season this weekend against Tullibigeal Lakes United.
The Hawks will host the Sharks at Yanco Sportsground on Sunday afternoon, with the goal being to be focused for the entire match to secure the vital points on offer.
Yanco-Wamoon matched it with Darlington Point-Coleambally last weekend save for a 10-minute lapse, which proved costly in the end.
However, if they can rectify that and put into place their game plan for the entire match, the Hawks will be in with a very big chance of victory over the bottom-placed Sharks.
Coach Kane Hammond will be encouraging his players to head into the game with the same gusto as last weekend, but the aim will be to keep that intensity throughout the match.
The Sharks are yet to win a game this season and the Hawks will be wary of this fact, needing to head into the match up mentally ready and prepared for a TLU side which will attempt to throw everything their way.
A victory to Yanco-Wamoon would also lift confidence ahead of the coming weeks where the Hawks will be playing Yenda on June 4 before the long weekend bye and then the local derby against the Leeton Greens on June 17.
If the Hawks can start with a win this weekend and take that into the game against Yenda where another victory is more than possible, they will be keen and ready for the derby fixture.
