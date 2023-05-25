AFTER three long years racing will finally return to Brobenah Speedway this weekend.
The Leeton Motor Sports Club and Leeton Soldiers Club are joining forces to host the afternoon and evening of racing and all are welcome to attend.
The event had been slated to run the NSW Street Stock Title, but this component has been ruled out due to limited entries.
However, there will still be a huge amount of racing to be had with the productions contesting the Graham Bourke Memorial, the GOSA vehicles will be gunning for the Ray Chaffey Memorial title and the VSC Unlimited Sedans will also be firing up the track.
Drivers and vehicles will be coming from all over to attend, with organisers hoping a large crowd turns out to support them and watch some quality racing throughout.
Leeton Motor Sports Club secretary Danny Harrison said it had been a long time between events at the Brobenah Speedway.
"With COVID and then flooding, we worked out it's been around three years since we last held an event here, so everyone is pretty keen for it," he said.
"It's open to everyone to attend. Bring some warm clothes, we've got a full canteen available and the racing will be great.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's a few Leeton drivers as well. It's something the whole family can enjoy."
Gates open around 2.30pm, with racing to get started at 4pm, finishing up around 9pm.
Entry fee is $25 per person, family $60, pensioner $10 and children under 14 are free.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.