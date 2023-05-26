"This extraordinary property is a dream come true for those seeking a luxurious and spacious home situated on a picturesque lifestyle block close to town," said agents Andrew Pellow and Craig Tyrrell.
"This gorgeously styled brick veneer, five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence offers three living zones with ample room for the whole family to relax and unwind," they said.
"The contemporary design is evident throughout, with sleek finishes and attention to detail at every turn."
Standout features of this property include the covered deck entertaining area and the heated mineral pool with transparent safety fencing.
"The heart of the home, the kitchen, is equipped with modern appliances and contains abundant storage space with the walk in pantry.
"Adjoining the dedicated dining area, and overlooking the pool, it's perfect for hosting memorable gatherings with friends or keeping an eye on kids whilst cooking dinner.
Heating and cooling are taken care of throughout the home with underfloor heating along with ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning.
The entire property is fully fenced and it also has two stables for your horses, plus there is an oversized double bay shed complete with concrete flooring and power for you to store and work on your hobbies and projects.
