The Irrigator

336 Petersham Road, Leeton

By House of the Week
May 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luxurious and spacious
Luxurious and spacious

5 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 336 Petersham Road, Leeton
  • $930,000
  • Agency: QPL Rural Real Estate
  • Contact: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 or Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This extraordinary property is a dream come true for those seeking a luxurious and spacious home situated on a picturesque lifestyle block close to town," said agents Andrew Pellow and Craig Tyrrell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.