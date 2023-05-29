HALF a million dollars is making its way to Leeton shire as part of a federal government initiative offering alternate power options.
Essential Energy will receive $500,000 for Leeton under the Community Batteries for Household Solar program, with two locations in town under consideration for the installation of the battery.
Birch Avenue and Poplar Avenue are believed to be the chosen locations and will now undergo a further feasibility study and community engagement as a result.
The battery technology will be Lithium-ion.
The final design and specifications is subject to the procurement process and market availability.
The idea behind the community battery is to enable Leeton shire residents to store affordable solar energy for use during peak times and to share excess power with other households in their area.
"The batteries will be installed, connected and operated by Essential Energy, with the project designed to provide community benefits ranging from lower electricity bills, increasing possible storage of excess solar energy, taking pressure off the energy grid while supporting lower emissions," an Essential Energy spokesman said.
"Essential Energy is working closely with Leeton Shire Council on the next steps of the project, which will include determining the location of the battery that will best benefit the community.
"Council and Essential Energy will work with the local community as this project unfolds on matters relating to the design and delivery of the community battery and fundamentals of how the community will share benefit."
According to the federal government, the broader community is also set to benefit, with those who are participating able to opt to transfer their credit payments to a charity or community group in the shire.
