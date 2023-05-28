The Leeton Greens have run riot at Leeton No 1 Oval in the battle between two sides that had made an undefeated start to the Group 20 first-grade season.
The Greens played host to the Black and Whites but a dominant first half all but had the game put to bed after the opening 40 minutes.
It was a fast start for the hosts as after spreading the ball Sebastian Blackett was able to break before passing off to Kirtis Fisher before Blackett crossed for a try of his own three minutes later.
The quick start continued as Corey Graham and Will Barnes scored three minutes apart to see the Greens leading 24-0 after just 17 minutes.
The Panthers were able to open their account, but it didn't half the Greens' charge as Billy Rabua, Billy Dickinson, Todd Prest and Daniel Fisher all crossed before halftime to see Leeton leading 44-4 at the break.
The Black and Whites scored two tries on either side of Prest's crossing for his double before Rewai McPhee was able to put the icing on the cake as the Leeton side remained unbeaten with a 58-20 victory.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp felt that while a result like this against a fellow contender sends a message to the rest of the competition, he knows there is improvement for all of the sides around them.
"The Black and Whites were far from their best today, and I'm sure Lavaka will be working on that," he said.
"We are just taking it week by week. We still have a couple to come back, like Beniel (Qereqeretabua), who has been scoring a load of tries for us and was a late withdrawal, and obviously Cam (Bruest) as well."
The Leeton coach felt his side fell into a trap in the second half and ended up being lucky for the 44-point first half.
"The first half, I couldn't really fault us. We stuck to playing simple footy and showed how good we can be when we do that," he said.
"In the second half, we got caught in the mindset of trying to get the mercy rule and got into the wrong frame of mind.
"They came out a completely different side in the second half after no doubt getting a bit of a spray at halftime. We just have to be better than that second half and were lucky in a way we were able to start so strongly."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
