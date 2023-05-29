It was a game of two halves at Rawlings Park on Sunday, with Lake Albert earning themselves a 3-1 win over Leeton United.
Slow to start in the opening half, the game could have been anyone's with scores tied at 0-all in the rain when the whistle blew.
But it took just less than 10 minutes for the Sharks to score twice after they came back on field.
With renewed energy, Lake Albert took control of the game, desperate for a win after last week's devastating loss.
Co-coach Chris Ayton was pleased to get three points on the board.
"The first five or ten minutes we probably weren't at our best, but for the rest of the half they started playing decent footy and created a lot of chances," Ayton said.
"At halftime the talk was about keeping more of the same, that last half an hour in the first half was really good, we held lots of the ball, so we didn't really need to change a lot."
Though scrappy towards the end of the game, Ayton said that is to be expected when playing a team chasing.
Unlucky to have not scored in the first half, Ayton was pleasantly surprised with the speed that they scored in the second half.
He said patience has been a recurring topic of conversation with the side this season.
"We speak about being patient all the time," he said.
Lake Albert have an average playing age of close to 21, and Ayton believes there's plenty more learning to be done within the squad though he is happy with how they're developing.
With a much older average age of 28, Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy said his side's fitness was an issue, trying to keep up with younger legs.
Though it was a lapse in concentration was their true undoing.
Speaking at halftime about the importance of keeping momentum and focus, he said his side dropped it as soon as they stepped back on field.
"We talked about intensity, we knew what was going to happen, we spoke about what was going to happen, and then turned off for 10 minutes and it happened," Murphy said.
"As soon as it happened, we pushed for the last half hour and we looked the better team, but couldn't make up for that lapse of concentration unfortunately."
Murphy said while he does what he can as a coach and trains the side as hard as he can, there is only so much influence he has over the team.
"It's one of those things where as a coach, you can do whatever drills you want, but it's down to the individual players," he said.
"You can't drill intensity into players, it's within themselves but they know that, everyone puts their hands up and says it, they know what they need to do.
"When you're back-to-back premiers, everyone feels like it's a grand final when they play against you, and feel like they've won something, but it's early days in the season and we'll be fine."
Sustaining four season-ending injuries and with a plethora of new players, Murphy said there's still fine tuning to be done within the squad.
Heading into a bye this weekend and the general bye the week after, Murphy is excited to have six sessions to work with the team before they hit the field again.
Across in Hanwood, despite a tight game against Tolland, the home side won 2-0. A second yellow to Danny Johnson with 17-minutes to go had him off the field and the home side down to 10 for the remainder of the game.
A 1-all draw in Tumut meant neither hosts nor visitors Young had much to celebrate and on Saturday night Wagga United locked in a 9-0 win over Cootamundra in their annual charity match.
