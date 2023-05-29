The Irrigator

Leeton United go down 3-1 to Lake Albert at Rawlings Park

By Tahlia Sinclair
Leeton United's Adam Raso was his side's sole goal-scorer on Sunday against Lake Albert. Picture by Les Smith
It was a game of two halves at Rawlings Park on Sunday, with Lake Albert earning themselves a 3-1 win over Leeton United.

