Monday night team Vixens took down the Magpies.
Trinity Pattern-Taylor played well to defeat Jacob Mills 11-7, 11-5, 14-12.
Ruby Miller got her team the Pies back on track with a solid win over Katie McAliece.
Vixen captain Kathryn Bechaz stepped up to the plate to defeat Zac Fairweather in a close tussle, 11-9, 8-11, 15-13, 12-10.
Top-placed Giants defeated the Swifts.
Adrian Sheldrick and Ondria Miller winning for the Giants, while Brendon Looby salvaged some points for the Swifts.
Firebirds claimed a clean sweep against the Fevers. Gary Thompson, Isabel Thompson and Charmaine Lee all winning for the Birds.
Wednesday evening and the Panthers defeated the Eels, wins going to Cooper Boardman and Will Gray-Mills. Bear Wynn scored points for the Eels by defeating Samuel Mills 4-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in a gutsy comeback.
Cowboys defeated the Storm, Brad Woolner and Paul Payne winning their games.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Eden Riley was the sole winner for the Storm. Top-placed Sharks remain undefeated this comp, they plucked the Roosters in a clean sweep.
Jacob Harrison and Jack Miller recording solid 3-0 results. Cadell Thompson had to fight hard for his win, Thompson defeated Callum Sheldrick 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-5.
Thursday night had the Dockers defeated the Cats. Maanu Alexander was the only winner for the Cats, he defeated Anthony Iannelli 11-1, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.
Match-of-the-week went to Garry Walker and Will Nardi, Walker winning 12-14, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 15-13.
In another close match, Alec Tait defeated Isabel Thompson 11-8,6-11,7-11,11-7,11-6.
Lions Defeated the Swans, team captain Col Thompson winning against Declan Ryan 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10.
Brent Lister had a good win over Finley Sales. Hayden Farrugia fought back to defeat Marni Cunningham 3-11, 11-9, 11-8, 16-14.
Demons defeated the Tigers three sets to nil. Jackson Goman defeated Sean Ryan 11-3, 13-11, 5-11, 11-8. Naomi Rawle came from behind to win against Trinity Patten-Taylor 6-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-4.
Jason Curry was the other winner for the Demons, Curry defeated Hayden Farrugia who subbed up a couple of grades.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.