YANCO-WAMOON have picked up their second victory of the season in stunning fashion on Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks hosted Tullibigeal Lakes United and cruised to a huge 52-16 win on the day in round five.
As a result, Yanco-Wamoon have now climbed into fifth on the first grade ladder as they now look to keep up that momentum and put more wins on the board.
Coach Kane Hammond was impressed with the result, given the team are still without so many of their regular first grade inclusions.
The team did welcome back Rhys Hanley for the match and he had a big impact on the day.
"We got away to a really fast start in the first half and were able to keep going from there in the second half," Hammond said.
"In the second half we were able to focus on some of the things we have been wanting to work on.
"It was a really good performance."
Yanco-Wamoon were dominant around the ground throughout the match, during the nine tries to three performance.
The try scoring was shared around between the side, with Elwyn Ravy Jr the first to cross the line in the fourth minute of the game.
Christopher Simpson followed soon after in the eighth minute and Rowan Matthews kicked Yanco-Wamoon further into gear in the 14th minute.
The pair both scored again before half-time, along with Braith Schmetzer and Jack Cooper.
The scoring eased after half-time, Billy Ingram crossed six minutes into the second half with Barlow Simpson hitting the scoreboard in the 59th minute.
Ravu Jr also had a great day with the boot, scoring eight of nine conversions, with the other going to Schmetzer.
Hammond said the second half was a good opportunity to iron out some of the creases in Yanco-Wamoon's game. "We wanted to work on our completion rates, getting to a kick, a couple of our set plays," he said.
"We haven't really had the opportunity to spend a lot of time in good balls sets, so it was good to be able to work on that during a game.
"The first 20 minutes we wanted to start really well and do everything we've been speaking about. We were able to do that and set the game up."
Hanley was a standout for the Hawks, while Hammond was also happy with the performances from Nate McGregor and Jack Cooper.
"Nate and Jack in the halves played really well," Hammond said.
"Their combination was really good. The longer the game went, the better they combined." The Hawks will face Yenda this weekend at Wade Park.
