THE finish line is starting to become clearer for year 12 students as the year stretches on.
Leeton High School's Jessica Wells and Callum Dunn have been sharing their Higher School Certificate journey with The Irrigator since late 2022 and into 2023.
The pair, now right in thick of major projects, assessments and study, said the enormity of the year was starting to take hold.
Year 12 students across the state started their HSC journey in late 2022, meaning they are now well into term three.
Jessica said everything was starting to become much more serious, but said she continued to put one foot in front of the other as she edges her way to the finish line.
"At the moment, I'm trying to get into my major projects and get them done ... I want to do well in them because then if you don't go as well as you want to in your exams, it's good to have those marks up your sleeve," she said.
Jessica has already had two early entry offers from universities. She will spend 2024 having a gap year while weighing up her options and earning money before taking the next step in her career and education.
Callum on the other hand said it was looking likely he would be offered a rugby union contract, possibly in Sydney, which would be the path he would follow into tertiary education.
"If I can do really well with my footy and put in at school, I'll see where that goes," Callum said.
"I've had a few clubs in Sydney contact me to see if I would be interested in playing with them next year. I've had one proper offer and a couple in the works.
"It's looking likely I'll get into uni through footy and hopefully go from there.
"It's coming up to trials and the HSC. I try to get a bit done here and there (when it comes to study)."
Both Callum and Jessica said the year had been going by at a fast pace, but they were feeling comfortable with where they were at.
They agreed even though they were about to close a long chapter in their young lives, they were ready to finish up their high school careers. HSC written exams start on Wednesday, October 11 and finish on Friday, November 3.
