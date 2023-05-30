Club newcomer Mark Morgan has taken out the Leeton Soldiers Club minor singles championship after a convincing 31-12 victory over veteran Rob Graham at the weekend.
Graham held a slender two shot lead after six ends, but would not see the front again after Morgan went on a scoring spree winning sixteen of the next 20 ends played.
Last Thursday's social bowls had one of the most unusual games played for a long time when David Noad, Neil Condron and Tony Wood secured a one-shot victory over Bob Bunbury's outfit.
Noad's side won just six of the 18 ends played, but a seven on the sixth end set the cat among the pigeons with Noad then hanging on grimly to record the one-shot victory.
Rink 10 had Rattles Retallick win the last four ends to record a convincing win over Larry Harrison, while rink 11 had Greg Caffery and Ted Butler prove far superior to Ashley McAliece and Dennis Dean winning by five shots, 18-13.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A resting toucher to club veteran Bill Watt proved the icing on the cake on for his side's runaway 28-8 demolition of John Leech and Glen Neyland.
Watt and partner Ken O'Connell won fifteen of the 22 ends played.
The recent outstanding form of Alan Breed continued when he registered a resting toucher on his way to guiding teammates Bruce Dale and Greg Bowyer to a convincing 22-8 win over Len Eason.
Resting touchers for the day were recorded by Breed, Watt and Bill Mitchell with the only wrong bias belonging to Ken Hillier.
The club is still accepting nominations for the 2023 championship pairs.
