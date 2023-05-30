The Irrigator

Mark Morgan takes out 2023 minor singles championship at Leeton Soldiers Club

By Wrong Bias
May 30 2023 - 11:00am
Mark Morgan won the minor singles title at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
Club newcomer Mark Morgan has taken out the Leeton Soldiers Club minor singles championship after a convincing 31-12 victory over veteran Rob Graham at the weekend.

