A NEW truck worth tens of thousands of dollars will not only make operations smoother for Leeton's top rescue group, but it will be a crucial asset in saving lives.
The Leeton VRA Rescue Squad recently took ownership of the brand new truck courtesy of a state government program.
This program awarded $24 million over a four-year period to help enhance capabilities of group's such as Leeton's rescue squad.
The previous truck used by the Leeton VRA volunteers at accident sites, rescues and other operations was 30 years old.
"So, because of that, Leeton was on the list to receive a new truck," Leeton VRA Rescue Squad president Paul Smith said.
"The truck we had for 30 years was paid for by the community. It was a second-hand truck.
"We would never be able to afford to buy something brand new without the support of the state government, the VRA and the community through our fundraising efforts and donations.
"We are still actively out there in the community to help with costs for tools and that kind of thing."
The Leeton rescue squad is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary since starting up in the shire back in 1973.
More volunteers are always welcome to sign up and assist the group with its myriad emergency responses and situations that it is regularly called to.
The new truck itself will also provide a vital boost when it comes to being on scene at situations, according to Mr Smith.
"It's very tech-savvy," he said. "There a lot of features we have never had before.
"There's also a lot of new generation equipment such as cutters that came with it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They are all battery-operated, which will increase our productivity massively.
"There will be no more setting up pumps and hydraulic hoses, which can cause trip hazards at scenes.
"The truck has come fully-equipped. We're really happy with it."
The new truck will be on display at this weekend on Saturday, June 3 at the 'thank a first responder day' from 11am to 2pm at the carpark down from the Historic Hydro Motor Inn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.