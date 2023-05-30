IT WASN'T just old vehicles in all shapes and sizes that turned out for breakfast and a visit at Gralee School, but all kinds of fun and wonderful characters.
The Variety NSW Bash stopped by the school on May 23 much to the delight of students and staff.
Many of the cars were themed and many of the drivers and their passengers came dressed up or as characters.
All of this combined to mean it was no ordinary morning at the school thanks to the bash participants who arrived early in the morning in their droves.
They lined their vehicles up around Gralee School, the park next door and the surrounding streets.
The school was the place for their designated breakfast before they took off on the road once more.
The school was also the recipient of grant funding from the Variety NSW Bash, which is raises money for children's charities and groups.
Gralee was able to purchase equipment for some of its younger students, including a small sandpit, a mud kitchen and other items.
"We had it all set up when they came, so they could see what they had donated," Gralee School principal Carly Rae said.
The visit had been in the works for some time, with Woolworths Leeton also coming on board both with donations for the breakfast food items, as well as manpower when it came to serving it up and cooking on the day.
"It was such a fantastic morning ... the kids had a ball," Mrs Rae said.
"The Variety participants all seemed to have something with them to give to their kids as well, so they all went home that afternoon with toys and different things, which was really lovely."
Some of the participants also stayed on to facilitate a short workshop titled the Life Changer Program with students, discussing topics such as friendship, wellbeing and how to be a nice person.
This year's Variety NSW Bash started in Dubbo and finished in Newcastle on May 27.
Every year the bash aims to raise vital funds to help children from all walks of life and of all abilities.
This may be for the purchase of equipment like Gralee School, or through a scholarship, or even helping those who are sick or disadvantaged.
