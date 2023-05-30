LEETON'S Ua Ravu is continuing to make her mark on the women's rugby league final after signing with the Canberra Raiders inaugural NRLW team.
Ravu is this week starting out her time with the Raiders as team members are put through their paces at pre-season training ahead of the season starting in July.
The Raiders first match will be against the Cronulla Sharks and Ravu is hoping to be in that starting team.
Prior to signing with the Raiders, Ravu's name was already getting out there as a result of her successful Women's Rugby League World Cup campaign with the Papua New Guinea in 2022 and 2019.
She has been selected in myriad other representative sides and now all of that hard work has culminated with her signing with the Canberra side to compete in the national competition.
As well as that, earlier this year Ravu took part in a camp that was held once a week over six weeks in Canberra and it was there the contract with the Raiders came about.
"It was really exciting when I found out, obviously I had been hoping for it after the camp, I had my fingers crossed," Ravu said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It seemed pretty surreal when I found out. I cried a lot. I was happy my sister was there as well to witness them handing me the contract because she is my best friend. It was really special."
With week one of pre-season training now underway, Ravu has also been putting in the hard work prior to moving to Canberra.
The Raiders gave her a program to follow before training starting, which she has been sticking to in the hopes of making the starting line up for that history-making game against Cronulla on July 23.
"Mostly, I'm looking forward to learning a lot more about the game," Ravu said.
"Down here we don't have women's rugby league competitions, so it's hard to learn all of the ins and outs of the game unless you're training with the boys or something.
"I can't wait to learn from the professionals and improve my own game."
Ravu typically plays in the hooker position, but said she was open to learning any of the on-field roles as the coaches see fit.
"I played a bit of lock in the Country Championships a few weeks ago, I'm still learning different positions, I'm happy with wherever they need me to play," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.