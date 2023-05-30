The Irrigator
Leeton's Ua Ravu starts pre-season training with NRLW side the Canberra Raiders

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
Ua Ravu is this week starting pre-season training with the Canberra Raiders NRLW side ahead of the upcoming season. Picture by Liam Warren
LEETON'S Ua Ravu is continuing to make her mark on the women's rugby league final after signing with the Canberra Raiders inaugural NRLW team.

