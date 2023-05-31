A grade Crows want to push MCUE

LEETON-WHITTON'S netballers have had a little extra time to prepare for another tough challenge, this time it's the MCUE Goannas who will provide a hard game for the Crows.
The Crows will host MCUE on Saturday at Leeton Showground, with the home team hoping to bring what they have been working on at training into the match.
Last weekend was the bye round for Leeton-Whitton, which has allowed them some time to rest sore legs, but then get back into the hard work.
Coach Libby Gillespie has said the A grade side wants to bring consistency and a full four-quarter effort into the game against the second-placed Goannas.
Each week the A grade Crows have been showing improvement, with Gillespie pleased to see the structure and techniques they have been working on at training, starting to show on game day.
Leeton-Whitton are aware of the challenge that awaits them come Saturday afternoon, with the Goannas only dropping one game so far this season.
While victory is always the goal each time they step out onto the court, the A grade Crows will be looking to push MCUE throughout the match and make them really work hard.
The Crows are sitting in seventh on the A grade table.
Their main focus this weekend will be to bring their entire game plan together on court and see where that takes them in terms of improvement, consistency and pushing one of the top sides of the competition.
