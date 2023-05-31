A MAN already disqualified from driving for the next 55 years has been caught doing just that.
Leeton police said they stopped the 39-year-old man about 12.30am on Sunday, May 28 riding an unregistered motorcycle in Oak Street.
At the time of being stopped by police, the motorcycle was not displaying any registration plates.
The rider was spoken to by the officers and checks showed the man was already disqualified from driving until 2078, 55 years from now.
Police said the man was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while disqualified, using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.
The 39-year-old man is due to appear in Leeton Local Court on June 30.
With the June long weekend fast approaching, Leeton police have reminded residents of the need to follow the road rules every time they are behind the wheel.
