The Irrigator
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man, 39, banned from driving until 2078 allegedly found riding motorcycle in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 39-year-old will return to court this month.
The 39-year-old will return to court this month.

A MAN already disqualified from driving for the next 55 years has been caught doing just that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.