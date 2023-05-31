INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED artist Hape Kiddle is currently sharing his latest work with the Leeton community.
Hape Kiddle's exhibition "Seed" is currently showing at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery and it is one many have been looking forward to viewing for some time.
Seed explores the "dance of life" through wood and is a thought-provoking collection of carved works.
Set up in the main gallery at the museum, the exhibition invites visitors to explore partnered forms and their interactions in the natural world.
While not his first exhibition, this is Mr Kiddle's first time exhibiting at the Leeton venue.
Museum, gallery and heritage co-ordinator at the facility, Karen Barrett, said residents shouldn't miss the opportunity to view the work on display.
"It's fantastic that Hape's is exhibiting at (the museum and art gallery)," she said.
"The forms he achieves with wood are amazing and must be seen to be believed."
Instead of holding a typical exhibition opening, the museum and art gallery recently arranged for visitors to have an opportunity to connect with Mr Kiddle on a more intimate level throughout the opening day of his exhibition.
Considering his hectic schedule, this generous donation of his time provided a unique chance for visitors to engage with him and gain insights into the exhibition and was a popular choice by those that visited.
"Seed" is on display at Leeton Museum and Art Gallery now.
Admission to the exhibition is free.
