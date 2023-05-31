The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Hape Kiddle's Seed exhibition is now showing at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Arel family checks out the Hape Kiddle exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery. Picture by Karen Barrett
The Arel family checks out the Hape Kiddle exhibition at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery. Picture by Karen Barrett

INTERNATIONALLY-ACCLAIMED artist Hape Kiddle is currently sharing his latest work with the Leeton community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.