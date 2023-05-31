LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves is calling on his side to put an end to "fade outs" when they take on MCUE this weekend.
The Crows host the Goannas at Leeton Showground on Saturday afternoon and will come into the game fresh from last weekend's bye.
Players spend the time away from the game well, with a session away from the football at Rise and Shine last week for something different, followed by a lighter training run on the Thursday night.
This week it has been back to normal, with Groves saying the team trained well on Tuesday night.
He expects the side to remain similar to previous rounds this season, but said consistency and a full, four quarter effort was the aim against MCUE.
"The games we have played, we have been in it, but fade outs have been a big issue for us," Groves said.
"We're looking to get that consistency in our game to stay in the match longer. If we can do that, we can definitely take some confidence out of it."
Leeton-Whitton have one win to their name so far this season, while MCUE have had a mixed bag in the opening rounds with three wins and two losses to sit in fifth on the ladder.
The Crows will be hoping to spring a surprise on their opponents, with Groves saying the home-ground advantage always comes in handy.
"We've worked on a couple of things and talked about areas we need to improve in over the last two weeks, so hopefully we implement them and they come to fruition on Saturday," Groves said.
"That will give us the best chance to come out victors."
The match on Saturday will then lead into the general bye for the long weekend before the Crows hit the road to Collingullie in round nine.
