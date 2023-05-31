The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton hosting MCUE Goannas in round eight

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 31 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Rourke.
James Rourke.

LEETON-WHITTON coach Tom Groves is calling on his side to put an end to "fade outs" when they take on MCUE this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.