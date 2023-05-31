COMPLETING an ironman event is no small feat, but that is exactly what Leeton's Nathan Carn has done for the second consecutive year.
The Port Macquarie Ironman was held on May 7, attracting athletes from all over.
The gruelling course involves a 3.8 kilometre swim, a 180 kilometre bike course and a 42.2 kilometre (marathon) run.
Starting early in the day and finishing much later on, athletes push themselves to the limit to make it to the finish line.
Carn participated in the event for the first time in 2022, finishing with a time of 10 hours, 42 minutes and 32 seconds.
However, in 2023 he went a step further to finish in under 10 hours, completing the course in nine hours, 49 minutes and four seconds.
This placed Carn at 49th place out of 966 competitors.
As one would imagine, training for an ironman isn't easy either, with Carn putting in around 16 to 20 hours of training every week in the lead up to the event.
As a result of his hard work, Carn this year also earned himself an ironman All World Athletes (AWA) gold title.
AWA status must be earned, meaning an athlete cannot apply for membership.
AWA status is earned through the racing activity of an athlete in the preceding calendar year. An athlete's best three age group ranking points achieved between January 1 and December 31 are added together and then all athletes within an age group category are ordered by these points.
As a result of his efforts, Carn is in the top 2 per cent of his age group for the ironman 2022/23 season.
