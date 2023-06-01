Our annual Red Shield Appeal has been wonderful thanks to our generous communities in both Leeton and Griffith.
We are living in extremely challenging times and we are consistently grateful for this generosity.
In Griffith, we have been able refurbish four bedsits to bring them up to a standard where vulnerable people can stay with safety and dignity.
This could not have been achieved without the collaborative efforts of our Murrumbidgee team, the Salvos Family Store Griffith, Caesars Griffith for their wonderful assistance, Bunnings Griffith, Fantastic Furniture and all volunteers who came along and generously donated their time and energy.
The bedsits are full at this time.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Are you aware of the free financial counselling the Salvation Army can provide via the Moneycare Program (1800 722 363)?
In these challenging times it may help to provide guidance and support to identify your financial priorities and provide strategies to manage.
There is also Salvos Connect available by phoning 1300 371 288.
Please visit your Salvation Army to obtain food from our food bank and or clothing and other household items you may require from Salvos Family Store in Griffith or the Leeton headquarters, who also have a great array of goods you may require.
Just a note. We would love to hear from you if you have some time to give.
Give Michelle or Judy a call on 0432 00 11 63 (Michelle) or 0447 096 418 (Judy).
