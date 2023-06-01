The Irrigator
Local leader column with Michelle Kilgower from The Salvation Army | June 2023

By Michelle Kilgower
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Local leader columnist Michelle Kilgower.
Our annual Red Shield Appeal has been wonderful thanks to our generous communities in both Leeton and Griffith.

