The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton junior Mitch Hardie has joined Geelong

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 1 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:47am
Mitch Hardie (pictured playing for Leeton-Whitton in 2020) has joined Geelong after being picked up with pick six in Wednesday night's AFL mid-season draft.
Mitch Hardie (pictured playing for Leeton-Whitton in 2020) has joined Geelong after being picked up with pick six in Wednesday night's AFL mid-season draft.

Leeton-Whitton junior Mitch Hardie has joined Geelong after being selected with pick six in the AFL mid-season draft on Wednesday night.

