Leeton-Whitton junior Mitch Hardie has joined Geelong after being selected with pick six in the AFL mid-season draft on Wednesday night.
Hardie, who last played for the Crows back in 2020 is the second former Crow to be picked up in the mid-season draft joining Cooper Sharman who was selected by St Kilda back in 2021.
The midfielder has spent the past three seasons at Woodville-West Torrens and had enjoyed a stellar start to the year that saw him average 25.7 disposals and a goal a game throughout the opening seven rounds of the season.
Geelong recruiting manager Stephen Wells told Cats Media that is was exciting to be welcoming a player of Hardie's calibre to the club.
"We are delighted to bring Mitch into the club, he is a mature player that has played good footy in the SANFL," Wells said.
"Mitch is a strong inside and outside midfielder who has clean hands in the contest and someone that will add to our midfield depth."
Hardie made his Crows senior debut in 2013 as a 16-year-old and went on to play 63 games in first grade for Leeton.
He also spent three seasons in Canberra playing in the NEAFL before returning to the Crows in 2020 where he kicked 10 goals in his nine games.
