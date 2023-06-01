LEETON'S budding soccer players are continuing to make inroads every week when they take to the field.
Melbourne Victory 5 (Fletcher Barton 3, Charles Fanning, Will Barton-Roden) d Brisbane Roar 1 (Nash Tuckett).
Players of the match: Fletcher Barton (Melb) and Ava Weymouth (Bris).
Adelaide Utd 1 (Aaron Cloete) drew with Perth Glory 1 (Riley Ciccia).
Players of the match: Riley Ciccia (Per) and Jude Matthews (Adel).
West Syd. Wanderers 4 (Lachlan Mallamace 3, Kyle Looby) d Sydney FC 0.
Players of the match: Alexander Smith (WSW) & Brayden Capstick (Syd).
WS Wanderers 3 (Hudson Lashbrook, Aiden Lewis, own goal) d Sydney FC 0.
Players of the match: Will Watson (Syd) and Aiden Lewis (WSW).
Perth Glory 3 (Bryton Tuckett 2, Alfie Jackson) drew with Adelaide Utd 3 (Zaide Robb 3).
Players of the match: Xavier Lee (Per) and Henley Andreazza (Adel).
Brisbane Roar 5 (Gurtaj Singh 2, Ashleigh Pirrottina, Reece Munro, Jasper Sands) d Melbourne Victory 0.
Players of the match: Blayne Wood (Bris) and Josh Winter (Melb).
Brisbane Roar 4 (Brady Woods 4) d Sydney FC 3 (Van Gregurke 2, Emma Rook).
Players of the match: Bodhi Auddino (Syd) and Corbin Woods (Bris).
Yellow 5 (Ari Tiffen 3, Henry Thurgood, Connor Iannelli) d Perth Glory 2 (Isabel Mallamace, own goal).
Players of the match: Linda Mallamace (Per) and Ari Tiffen (Yell).
Adelaide Utd 2 (Chaz McWhinnie, Claire McIntyre) drew with Green 2 (Nehemiah Charles, own goal).
Players of the match: Nehemiah Charles (Gre) and Benedict Doolin (Adel).
Melbourne Victory 3 (Nash Thompson, Danny Franco, own goal) d WS Wanderers 0.
Players of the match: Harvey McInerney (WSW) and Cristiano Wijesiri (Melb).
