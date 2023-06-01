THE Leeton Greens won't be taking the foot off the pedal this weekend when they hit the road to face Tullibigeal Lakes United.
Coming off a huge 58-20 victory over the Griffith Black and Whites last weekend in what was a top-of-the-table clash, Leeton have no plans to slow down for their match against the Sharks.
TLU are languishing at the bottom of the first grade Group 20 ladder having lost all five of their matches so far this season.
They were defeated by Yanco-Wamoon last Sunday to the tune of 52-16.
While Leeton Greens coach Hayden Philp acknowledged the Sharks were struggling this season, he said it would be an error on his side's behalf to approach the game any differently to how they have been so far in 2023.
"It's always a tough road trip over there," Philp said.
"We know it's going to be physical, just like Hay were when we played them a couple of weeks ago (in an away game).
"So we need to be ready for that. No doubt they (TLU) will want to put in a good performance and improve on their efforts this year."
The Greens will welcome back Cam Breust to their team this weekend after he recovered from an injury earlier than expected.
This will require some re-shuffling, but Philp expects his line up to be similar to last week.
"We're back to basically full strength again ... there's not too much change apart from Cam coming back in," he said.
"We'll adjust to having Cam come back in, but we're not looking to change too many things in terms of how we play.
"Obviously we'll look for a good defensive performance and go from there."
So far in 2023 the season is panning out exactly how every coach and club would like.
The Greens are yet to drop a game as they look to defend last year's premiership.
However, Philp is well aware how fickle the game of football can be and how quickly things can change and how injuries can happen.
This weekend marks round six of the competition, so teams are only going to continue to improve and get better as the weeks go on.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Philp said keeping complacency out of Leeton's game plan would be key moving forward.
"We're lucky having the depth we have at the club this season," he said.
"Guys know if they aren't performing, there's reserve grade guys that are more than happy to put their hand up and push for a spot in first grade."
Sunday's match against TLU leads into the general bye for the long weekend, which Philp said was coming at just the right time.
"I think everyone was a bit sore after the Black and Whites game, I know it's the sorest I've been after game so far this season," he said.
"Knowing the bye is coming up will give everyone the chance to have a bit of a rest and recharge.
"It's always good to have something like that up your sleeve, so I think everyone is pretty keen for the week off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.