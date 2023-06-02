The Irrigator

32 Tulipwood Road, Leeton

By House of the Week
June 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Comfort and convenience
4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 32 Tulipwood Road, Leeton
  • $730,000
  • Agency: McGrath Riverina
  • Contact: Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 or Craig Tyrrell 0473 748 272
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exquisite property presents an incredible opportunity for those seeking a spacious and relaxing lifestyle.

