Comfort and convenience

This exquisite property presents an incredible opportunity for those seeking a spacious and relaxing lifestyle.
Nestled on a generous 1459 square metre block with a fully fenced yard, this home offers an abundance of features.
Full of elegance and functionality the home boasts four large bedrooms with an ensuite and walk-in robe to the main, and each bedroom providing plenty of space and storage.
Additionally, this property features a dedicated office space, perfect for those who work remotely or require a private area for study.
The interior of the home is further enhanced by its three living areas, offering plenty of options for relaxation and entertainment for the family. Whether you prefer hosting guests in a formal setting, unwinding in a cosy family room, or creating a home theater experience, these versatile spaces will cater to any need.
Outside enjoy a barbecue under the covered alfresco area or take a dip in the stunning 12x4 metre pool. The fully fenced yard ensures privacy and security for entertainment, and room for the kids and the dog to play.
Car enthusiasts or tradies will be delighted by the double garage with convenient drive-through access to the rear 14x7 metre lock-up shed with a concrete floor and power, offering plenty of extra space for a workshop or for storing equipment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.