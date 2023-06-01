LEETON Shire Council will take on the role of head builder of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment following the collapse of the Lloyd Group in March.
Council made the decision to assume the role of head builder at a confidential extraordinary meeting on Monday, May 29 and will now enter into direct negotiations with relevant trades.
At this meeting, council also voted to direct $250,000 from its original budget to the architects, consulting engineers and specialists required to advise on the build and issue compliance certificates.
While the overall cost to complete the redevelopment, which has been verified by a quantity surveyor, has increased since the Lloyd Group's original estimate in 2020, council said it will only spend on the build what money it has already committed to date ($5.284 million), in favour of value managing out aspects of the project until additional grant funds can be found.
These include a second lift to the dress circle, kitchen fit-out and equipment, fit-out of upstairs dressing rooms and fit-out of the Roxy 2 theatreette.
If necessary, further value management will occur on the way to bring the project in on budget.
Council also has the benefit of $350,000 of bank guarantees from the Lloyd Group that will be utilised to complete the build.
Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker said with the Lloyd Group now officially in liquidation, a decision on moving forward needed to be made.
"Nobody wanted to be in this position, but I'm pleased to say council has taken stock, considered its options carefully, the associated risks and determined a proactive path forward," councillor Reneker said.
RELATED:
"We've made provision to set up our own Roxy Project management office to manage the project, let contracts and oversee the works.
"Doing the job ourselves, as opposed to bringing in another head contractor, is the most cost effective approach and certainly the preference of our local trades.
"Where possible, council will continue with the local trades who have already been working on the project and to who we remain fully committed."
The original Lloyd Group build price was $7.136 million. To date, $2.257 million was paid to them. The latest forecast to complete the build estimate is $6.4 million.
The additional costs faced cover cost escalation, prolongation and any defects that now become council's responsibility to sort. Initial estimates indicate $40,000 will be required for a drainage defect that requires remediation.
Council has separately procured seating and specialist equipment, which remains unchanged as these were procured independently of the Lloyd Group.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deputy mayor and portfolio lead for arts and culture, councillor Michael Kidd said the project could now move ahead once more.
"Next steps include formally convening a project management office with relevant expertise and letting the trades (know) during the month of June," he said.
"We hope to see action on the ground from July.
"If all goes exactly to plan, the build will be completed in May 2024.
"However, being a 90-year old state heritage building that was built during the depression years, the Roxy tends to throw up surprises from time-to-time, so further latent conditions may have to be anticipated along the way.
"The council has therefore set aside $430,000 in the voted budget as a contingency."
Cr Reneker thanked the Roxy project funders Create NSW and the federal government, who together are contributing more than $6 million to the build, for being accommodating under the circumstances following the Lloyd Group's collapse.
He also thanked council staff for their efforts to determine a path forward, saying "the situation we face is certainly not in the textbook".
Cr Reneker urged the community to give the team its full support and encouragement to get the project completed.
"Our resilience as a community serves us well as we roll our sleeves up and make this happen," he said.
"While the delayed completion date of the Roxy Community Theatre will be disappointing to many, council can now move on from the devastating news of the Lloyd Group's demise and progress the build with full control."
Council will be presented a build progress report every second month which will keep them and the community fully abreast of developments, including how the finances are tracking.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.