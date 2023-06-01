The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Exclusive

Leeton Shire Council to be head builder of Roxy Theatre redevelopment following collapse of Lloyd Group

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A decision has been made on the future of the Roxy redevelopment build following the collapse of the Lloyd Group. Picture by Talia Pattison
A decision has been made on the future of the Roxy redevelopment build following the collapse of the Lloyd Group. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON Shire Council will take on the role of head builder of the Roxy Theatre redevelopment following the collapse of the Lloyd Group in March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.