Leeton's Mitch Hardie picked up by Geelong in the AFL mid-season draft

By Matt Malone
June 2 2023 - 10:00am
Leeton-Whitton's Mitch Hardie has been drafted to the Geelong Cats.
LEETON-Whitton product Mitch Hardie says it was a 'dream come true' to be given an opportunity at AFL level by Geelong.

