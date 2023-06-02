WITH every special event comes the need to look a little more glam than usual.
This will be the case at the inaugural Leeton Pride Festival, which will be held from September 29 to October 1 with a range of fun events for everyone in the community in the works.
In the lead up to the festival, a range of glam workshops are being held for those wanting to add a little extra flair to their outfits for the weekend.
This may come in the form of makeup, hair, coming up with a design for outfits or a persona for the event and everything in between.
The first workshop was held recently at the TAFE NSW Leeton community, with Leeton Pride Festival chairman Nicholas Wright saying participants had their eyes opened to the possibilities that abound.
"We worked on how to design our concept, we learned a lot about corsets, the different kinds of corsets, and a lot of tricks and tips when it comes to costumes," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was a safe space for everyone to gather and take part in something fun.
"What we wear is how we express ourselves every day no matter who you are.
"This is taking that to another level for the festival. Some will go big, others will do what they feel most comfortable in.
"I can't wait to see how everyone's ideas come to life."
The next workshop for those taking part will be held on June 11, with two more planned after that.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.