A HANDS on program at Leeton High School is working wonders for students' wellbeing, social aptitude and emotional development.
The Hands on Learning program, which is a Save the Children initiative, has been operating at the school since 2019 with its success growing every year.
In terms of infrastructure, the initiative started out in its own special area at the school with just a bare shed.
Since then the students who have moved through the program have made it their own, it's now filled with tools, a custom-made large kitchen table made by participants, couches, kitchen, focus boards, and space to think, create and gather.
There's also a garden with native plants, garden beds and paths constructed by students, as well as the prized pizza oven, which was also made by their own hands.
The Hands on Learning program has students nominate to take part at any given time in the year and, upon approval, they then attend the initiative every Tuesday for the whole day.
No one else apart from the participants and Hands on Learning staff are allowed in the area, so it really is their own special space away from the pressure of the classroom.
The students have their own focus, project or task each week, explained teacher Stuart Stout.
"Any student can apply and for any reason - some don't like school, some might have trouble socialising, so they come here and are with other students from years 7 to 9," he said.
"Other kids might have different needs or learning needs or a discipline problem. Some are at the top of their class, but they just need a break for one day each week.
"It's a fantastic outlet for students no matter what their needs are."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The students have completed projects such as seating for the school and donated other works to community groups in the shire, which have even been raffled off for charity.
"It gives them a real sense of purpose and identity," Mr Stout said.
"So many of them when they reach year 10 don't want to leave the program.
"It's a testament to them and what they have put in during their time.
"It's a really flexible initiative, but we see some really fantastic results whether that it's something they make or achieve or just generally in the growth of a student."
From dirt and an empty shed, the Hands on Learning program at Leeton High is continuing to see results every week.
Students also aren't required to wear their full uniform that day if they wish.
Smoko and lunch is also a big part of each Tuesday, with students learning how to cook simple and healthy meals to share as a group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.