JOHN Harper is a man relentless in his pursuit of raising awareness around mental health and why it is so important for every individual to put the work in.
Mr Harper brought his Mate Helping Mate Bush Baked conversations tour to the Whitton Malt House recently for a live recording of his podcast.
The panel featured familiar faces from the Leeton shire community, as well as others from places such as Darlington Point.
The idea was to share, connect, while discussing the importance of wellbeing no matter who you are, your history or background.
It was a safe place to share, but also again talk about how everyone has a role to play in their own mental health and that of their community.
A live audience was also in attendance.
"My goal was to do a podcast along the lines of a Q&A session," Mr Harper said.
"It was a heartening response, particularly for the panellists because taking part was a bit of an unknown for them and what they were going to share.
"The need to be proactive and interactive in the mental health scene never stops.
"We can't just leave it to service providers and qualified people, the reality is there is not enough of them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We shouldn't wait for a crisis before we try and do something positive ourselves."
The podcast episode doesn't have an official air date, but it will be coming up soon.
Residents can subscribe to the Mate Helping Mate podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google to catch up on episodes, which aim to be a guide for mental health and mateship in the bush.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.