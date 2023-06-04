LEETON-WHITTON showed plenty of positive signs during their 31 point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday afternoon.
The Crows were right in the mix after overcoming a slow start in the first quarter where they didn't kick a goal.
After the first break, the switch flicked and the Crows started to get a roll on, kicking five majors to MCUE's eight.
At three-quarter-time, Leeton-Whitton remained right in the match, but the Goannas managed to kick away.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, the young Crows will be able to take plenty of confidence from their performance into the remaining season ahead.
This weekend they will have a break for the long weekend bye round before returning for an away match against Collingullie-Glenfield Park, who were handed a heavy defeat by the Griffith Swans on Saturday afternoon.
Leeton-Whitton were well served by coach Tom Groves on the day, as well as Kabe Stockton and youngsters Taj Doyle and Jhi Grundy.
Full Time
MCUE 3.5 8.6 9.10 13.13 (91)
Leeton Whitton 0.2 5.2 7.4 9.6 (60)
GOALS: MCUE: P.Gardiner 3, F.Collins 3, T.Wheeler 2, L.Lawrence 1, S.Male 1, D.Arthur 1, J.Male 1, W.Morshead 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, T.Doyle 2, T.Groves 1, J.Turner 1, T.Meline 1, D.Mcgillivray 1
BEST: MCUE: H.Fitzsimmons, L.Lawrence, N.Foley, R.Turnbull, P.Gardiner, T.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: T.Groves, L.Mahalm, K.Stockton, J.Grundy, T.Doyle, J.Turner
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.