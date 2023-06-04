A fade-out in the tail end of the first half has proved costly for Yanco-Wamoon as they fell to a 40-22 defeat at the hands of Yenda at Wade Park on Sunday.
It has been the story of the Hawks's season so far; they have matched it with some of the better teams in the competition only for drops in intensity, seeing them fall into losing positions.
"We were right up until the five-minute lapse right before halftime, and they scored first after halftime, and we were chasing the game a little bit," Yanco-Wamoon coach Kane Hammond said.
"We didn't let it get away from us until right at the end, so it was a good effort, but it was disappointing to have that lapse before halftime."
It was the visitors who were able to make the better of the starts and get the first points on the board as Dylan Ingram crossed in the corner.
Yenda hit back quickly as Todd Granger and Dayne Butler scored within four minutes of each other, but the Hawks looked set to take the lead into the break, with Elwyn Ravu able to find his way over.
The Blueheelers didn't fade away, however, as Charlie Tiaina and Brock Potts got over five minutes before the break to give the home side a 22-12 lead at the break.
It was a strong start to the second half as Jacob Busnello found his way over, and it went from bad to worse for the Hawks as Rowan Matthews was sent to the sin bin.
Despite being down a man, the Hawks were able to breathe life into the game, and when Jack Cooper got over, it was back to a 12-point game.
The sides traded tries as George Vito crossed for Yenda, but it was answered by a second Ravu try, but with Elwyn injured while scoring, the Hawks were up against it.
It wasn't until a chip across from Bushnell was pounced on by Jyden Smith with five to go put the game to bed.
Unfortunately, crowd unrest on the far side left officials with no other option than to end the game with five minutes remaining.
Injuries also hurt the Hawks as they lost Ravu after he scored his second of the game and had been without Richard Moeke, who went down in the early stages of the second half as well as Brenton George in the first half.
"Losing Elwyn and Brenton in the middle really hurt, and I think that took a bit of a toll on us in the last 10 minutes," he said.
"It has been that five to 10 minutes lapses and then not having the depth to cover injuries in key positions at the back end of games is probably hurting us a bit as well."
The Hawks will look to use the long weekend to regroup before taking on local rivals Leeton Greens on June 17 at the Yanco Sportsground.
