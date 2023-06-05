The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Leeton RSL Sub-branch working towards future for all returned veterans and their families | Local leader column with Karleen Reilly

By Karleen Reilly
June 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton RSL Sub-branch is for all returned servicemen and women and their families. Picture by Talia Pattison
The Leeton RSL Sub-branch is for all returned servicemen and women and their families. Picture by Talia Pattison

Instead of holding the general monthly meeting last month, we all gathered for dinner at the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.