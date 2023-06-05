Instead of holding the general monthly meeting last month, we all gathered for dinner at the club.
All veterans and their families were invited to come along. It was pleasing to have a wonderful turnout, particularly with the presence of some younger veterans and their young children. Everyone had a really enjoyable evening.
There are plans in place to hold many more social gatherings, not only at the club, but looking maybe at the park and river.
The Sub-branch is working with Leeton's events officer, Fran Macdonald, to ensure we have all boxes ticked for future Anzac Day and Remembrance Day services.
Sometimes we do have hiccups, but we are only a small group of members who continue to do the best to remember our fallen, so we are relying much more on others to step up to help make the whole process run smoother, covering all areas.
This year's Anzac Day had increased assistance from the shire's community development co-ordinator, Emily Goodall.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Not only have the shire managed road control, PA system and chairs, but now provide a portable ramp with roll out mat allowing better access across the lawn to the cenotaph, particularly for wheelchairs or wheelie walkers.
The Sub-branch will be having a normal meeting at 5pm on Wednesday, June 7 at the club with dinner to follow in the dining room.
We encourage all veterans, young and old to come along with their family to join us.
Our morning cuppa gathering continues to be held on the third Saturday of the month, with the next one set down for Saturday, June 17 at the Soldiers Club.
As always, all past and present members of the defence forces, their families and those who would like to simply support the work that we do is most welcome.
The organisation appreciates the continued support of the community.
