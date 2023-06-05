The match-of-the-week was played out on Monday night, with Naomi Rawle defeating Jackson Bullivant 7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 in a gripping contest.
In other matches in the Magpies/Fevers clash, Alayna Croucamp and Nicole Onwuekwe won their games to give victory to the Fevers.
The Swifts defeated the Vixens with solid wins going to Antoinette Taylor and Brendon Looby. Vixens captain Kathryn Bechaz salvaged some pride for her team by defeating Brodie Lashbrook 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9 in a close affair.
Firebirds toppled the Giants, Adrian Sheldrick played well to defeat Gary Thompson 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5.
Charmaine Lee helped the Firebirds to victory by defeating Simone Bruno.
Wednesday evening and the undefeated Sharks continued their winning ways by claiming a clean sweep over the Eels.
Jacob Harrison and Cadell Thompson playing well to claim wins. Jack Miller had to work a lot harder for his win, Jack defeating Christopher Newman 14-16, 11-6, 11-8, 8-11, 13-11 in a thriller.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Storm also had a clean sweep over the Panthers, Eden Reilly and Tony Naimo winning their games in style.
Maanu Alexander pulled out all the tricks to defeat Will Gray-Mills 11-9, 8-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9.
The Cowboys plucked the Roosters, Brad Woolner and Paul Payne winning for the Cowboys. Callum Sheldrick got some feathers back for the Roosters by defeating Simone Bruno.
Thursday night and the Lions defeated the Cats, Col Thompson and Brent Lister winning for the Lions.
Isabel Thompson scored points for the Cats, Isabel defeated Marni Cunningham 11-13, 11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 in a tough battle.
Top-placed Demons defeated the Dockers 3-0. Jackson Goman showing superb court coverage to defeat Anthony Iannelli.
Jason Curry defeated Garry Walker 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7 and Naomi Rawle defeated Alec Tait 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7.
The Swans pummelled the Tigers 3-0. Captain Declan Ryan defeated Sean Ryan 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in a close match.
Will Gray-Mills outlasted Andre Holtzhausen 4-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 and Hayden Farrugia recorded a good win over Narelle Ryan.
