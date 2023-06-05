The Irrigator

The week's matches also featured a father and son going head-to-head in the Leeton squash competition

By The Irrigator
June 5 2023 - 11:00am
In a father and son match, Declan Ryan prepares to play a delicate back hand shot with Sean Ryan ready to pounce. Picture supplied
The match-of-the-week was played out on Monday night, with Naomi Rawle defeating Jackson Bullivant 7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9 in a gripping contest.

