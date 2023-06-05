THE Leeton Greens showed no mercy against TLU on Sunday, charging home to a 66-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Try-after-try was piled on by the Greens, with the mercy rule eventually deployed and the game finishing up.
Leeton had gone into the match mostly at full-strength it what was a case of first place taking on last.
TLU also had several players out with injury, which didn't help their cause on the day.
The Greens made it 50-0 before TLU were able to get on the board, with the game being called once the score reached 66-6.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was glad the trip to Lakes was out of the road for the season.
"It wasn't the best game to play, they are competing each week, so full credit to those guys," he said.
"I thought both our wingers played well and our backline was probably the best it has looked so far this year.
"Blake McDonald scored three on one side and Tyler (O'Connell) scored two on the other. He was probably unlucky not to score three as well.
"It was good they were getting a lot of the ball.
"Being under 18s, they are really stepping up."
The Group 20 competition will now have a general bye this weekend, with the Greens to change its training schedule slightly as a result.
The team will likely have a gym session on Tuesday night, followed by a more relaxed session on the field on Thursday.
"We'll get back into the week after properly and go from there," Philp said.
Leeton's next game will be against Yanco-Wamoon on June 17.
