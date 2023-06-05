The Irrigator

Leeton Greens gallop to huge 66-6 victory over TLU

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Blake McDonald scored three tries against TLU on Sunday. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton's Blake McDonald scored three tries against TLU on Sunday. Picture by Liam Warren

THE Leeton Greens showed no mercy against TLU on Sunday, charging home to a 66-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.