The Irrigator

Each month The Irrigator and Franky Fiumara bring to you an affordable, easy recipe to make for the whole family

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franky Fiumara's latest recipe is the traditional pork baked dinner featuring some special tips and hints. Picture by Talia Pattison
Franky Fiumara's latest recipe is the traditional pork baked dinner featuring some special tips and hints. Picture by Talia Pattison

EACH month Leeton butcher and businessman Franky Fiumara is sharing a special recipe with Irrigator readers that is not only guaranteed to be tasty, but one that is tasty and cost-effective.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.