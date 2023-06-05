EACH month Leeton butcher and businessman Franky Fiumara is sharing a special recipe with Irrigator readers that is not only guaranteed to be tasty, but one that is tasty and cost-effective.
This month's recipe is one to satisfy even the most fussiest of eaters and it even comes with the tips and tricks to get the most perfect pork crackle.
Rolled leg of pork - baked dinner for the whole family
Franky recommends picked up a rolled leg of pork from the Golden Apple Super Store, where it has already been scored.
He recommends using olive oil and rubbing it all over the pork with a squeeze of lemon.
"You've got to have the lemon on it," Franky said.
"If you don't have lemon, beer works exactly the same.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That's a trick that I did because I had no lemon and it comes up good. Then what you want to do is cover it with salt and massage it in."
For those cooking their pork in oven, Franky recommends to have the temperature right up until the crackle starts blistering and that is when you turn it back down to 180 degrees.
According to Franky, the cooking time is usually 40 minutes every half kilo.
"Once the crackle has started blistering and you've turned it down to 180, keep checking on it, use a thermometer if you have one," Franky said.
"While that is happening, you should have a bit of oil in the pan anyway. So, cut your potatoes, pumpkin, sweet potato and carrots.
"Massage all of the oil from pan into the veggies when you put them in there. You do that about 50 minutes before the pork is cooked and then it should all be done at the same time.
"Get all that stuff out of the pan. Boil the kettle, little bit of water in the bottom of the pan, add a bit of gravox and whisk it around.
"If you are doing a rotisserie, it's almost the same. You turn it right up, the flame has to be right up, if you do it on heat beads, there needs to be a lot of hot rocks for the crackle."
Franky said move the rocks aside if the crackle is done, but when using a flame have it up and then turn it back down once it has crackled.
"If all else fails when it comes to the port crackle - when you're slicing the pork take the crackle off, put it on a plate with a paper towel over the top and put it in the microwave for a minute," Franky said.
"If you have an air fryer, that works too. It's a good winter recipe.
"You can also season the veggies however you want them as well.
"You might have leftovers too for sandwiches, which is good.
"We have the family chef brand here at the Golden Apple, but if our customers want local pork, which we source from the Celi family, come in and see us and we can roll it for you."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.