Market holds firm as Leeton owners, buyers await interest rate decision

DESPITE interest rates causing nervousness, demand and supply of homes continues to be the main factor driving the Leeton property market.
With another interest rate decision coming on Tuesday, June 6 home owners and those looking to get into the market will again be watching on with some anxiety to see what happens.
On top of this, new data from CoreLogic, Australian house prices grew for a third consecutive month in May. This was across the board in both metropolitan and regional areas.
Nationwide, prices grew by 1.2 per cent in May, 0.5 per cent in April and 0.6 per cent in March.
Leeton Real Estate lead sales agent Luke Santolin believes interest rates have had a slight impact on the market in the shire.
"They have had a bit of an impact ... if you look at the recent sales from this year, you'll find anything from that $300,000 to $450,00-$500,000 price range is still performing quite well," he said.
"Then once you get past those numbers, that market seems to be made up of people who have sold or are selling a home and are just getting a bit of a top up on the loan.
"Prices in Leeton are strong and are holding well.
"There's a higher number of listings in the top end of the market, but I think what we are seeing is a bit of a return to normal here."
Glenn Preston from Glenn Preston Real Estate had some timely advice for residents.
"If you can afford to buy and you can lock in interest rates for the next couple of years, that's still a good move," Mr Preston said.
"Over the long-term and, we know from day one, real estate continues to rise.
"If you're sensible about it, there's options out there for everyone.
"Prices are holding, I don't believe they are dropping.
"The top end - that $700,000 to $800,000 has probably come back a little bit if any.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The $300,000 to $400,000 is holding firm and good demand for that. I still believe there are more buyers than supply at the moment."
All of these sentiments were also echoed by Amato Real Estate owner Gino Amato.
He said the market in Leeton continued to come down to supply and demand.
"Supply is still minimal or limited and demand is still there ... demand is outstripping supply," Mr Amato said.
"If or when that evens itself out or goes the other way, I don't think we'll see too much of a change here.
"Interest rates aren't pulling too many buyers back. If they find something they want, they are going for it."
