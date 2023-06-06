The first day of winter had 30 bowlers take advantage of a glorious Thursday afternoon at the Soldiers' social bowls day.
Rink one had the continuation of Alan Breed's recent outstanding form, but yet another resting toucher wasn't enough to see his side overcome Len Clare's formidable outfit.
After keeping his side in the the game for the majority of the contest, Breed finally tired, allowing Clare and teammates Rattles Retallick and Dennis Dean to win the final six ends and go on to record a hard-fought, 24-16 win.
Rink two had Ann Chant and Margaret McKenzie in a battle royale before McKenzie and teammates Tony Wood and Mick McAliece recorded a 17-12 victory.
Peter Evans, Betty Howard and Jean Plant won 12 of the 19 ends played on rink three to run out easy 24-10 winners over Jane Munro, Laurel Cox and Len Eason.
Controversy and disbelief surrounded the result on rink four where Bill Mitchell, Bruce Dale and Bill Creber unbelievably sort refuge in the club's sports bar with two ends remaining to play.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The call to end the game came after opponents Rob Graham, Jack Collard and Larry Harrison had come from seven shots down and looked certain of snatching an inspired victory.
Protests fell on deaf ears and Mitchell's side were astonishingly awarded the game 18-17.
Four shots on the second last end proved decisive in Ken Hillier's victory over Terry Dale on rink five.
After the tightest of tussles, Hillier and his teammates John Constantine and Neil Condron finally ran out 19-16 winners.
No wrong biases were recorded, while Breed and David Noad recorded resting touchers.
