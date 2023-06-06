LEETON-WHITTON battled bravely on court against a much stronger and taller MCUE side on Saturday.
The experienced Goannas side took home a crushing 90-23 victory over the A grade Crows at Leeton Showground.
From the very start of the match, the second-placed Goannas were able to use their height and speed across the court.
The Crows did well to match them reasonably well in the first quarter, but in the second quarter turnovers started to hurt the young Leeton-Whitton team.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The team did battle bravely throughout the match, trying to improve their game, but the Goannas proved too strong and their accuracy at the attacking end was impeccable.
Leeton-Whitton will now spend time working on their game, making adjustments where needed to improve.
They will sit this weekend out for the general bye before returning to the court on June 17 where they will face the fourth-placed Collingullie-Glenfield Park Demons in an away game.
A reserve: MCUE 67 d Leeton-Whitton 40
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 41 d MCUE 38
C grade: MCUE 28 d Leeton-Whitton 22
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 44 d MCUE 31
