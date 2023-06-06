The Irrigator

Australian Saddle Safaris celebrate finish at Whitton Malt House

AW
By Allan Wilson
June 6 2023 - 1:00pm
The team pictured at the Whitton Malt House on Saturday following their 140 kilometre journey from the Hay plains. Picture, supplied
A saddle safari that ended in Whitton has managed to raise $1300 for charity Kidzfix in what was a pilot for an annual event to commence next year.

